In the most recent 12-month period, almost half of iPhone buyers reported either trading-in a previous phone, or selling it through a resale channel or to a cash buyer, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

A new report by the research group says that another 37% kept their previous phone, often to give to a family member or friend for whom their old model is an upgrade.

According to CIRP, 37% held on to their old phones, either to use as a backup or to hand down to a friend or family member. That’s down from 44% in 2020. And 14% of old phones were reported as lost, stolen, or broken, virtually unchanged from 13% in 2020.

