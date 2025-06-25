9to5Mac reports that, in select Latin American countries, Apple has entered into a partnership with McDonald’s to promote its upcoming “F1” movie.

Starting today, the fast food chain is launching a limited-time “McMenu F1 The Movie” combo at locations across select countries, including Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. Customers can grab a Formula 1-themed combo and take home exclusive miniature cars.

This is part of Apple’s intense campaign to promote the movie. Apple has released “F1 The Movie Hot Lap Immersive” for the Vision Pro. Download the app and you can “take a high speed test drive with Brad Pitt” on the spatial computer.

Also, on June 11, Apple TV+ released a new trailer for the movie, which uses haptics to make iPhones shake as cars zoom by. To view/feel it, you need an iPhone running iOS 18.4 or later. Open the TV app, and navigate to the TV+ tab. Look for the a featured banner for the haptic trailer. If you don’t see it (and I didn’t when I tried), search for “F1: The Movie” in the app and you’ll see a banner for the haptic trailer. Click on it.

About “F1”

The movie “F1” hails from director Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner. It’s made in collaboration with Formula 1.

Here’s how the film is described: Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

