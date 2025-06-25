Apple TV+ has announced a new three-part docuseries featuring the University of Connecticut (UConn) women’s basketball team — the 2025 NCAA National Champions and one of the most iconic women’s teams in sports history.

Spanning 40 years of the program’s historic dynasty under Hall of Fame head coach Geno Auriemma, the series is directed by Emmy Award winner Matthew Hamachek (“The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” “Tiger”) and Emmy Award nominee Erica Sashin (“Harry & Meghan”). The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Sports and is currently in production.

In 1985, the UConn women’s basketball program had one winning season in its history, but with the arrival of Auriemma as coach and an iconic collection of players, including Rebecca Lobo, Swin Cash, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Tina Charles, Breanna Stewart and No. 1 2025 WNBA Draft pick Paige Bueckers, the Huskies became the gold standard for excellence in college basketball. In all, UConn has won 12 national championships, more than any other team — men or women — in the history of NCAA Division I basketball.

Apple says this documentary reveals the “epic narrative of UConn’s roller coaster path to becoming the greatest dynasty in women’s sports history, with each episode featuring a blend of unique archival footage, incisive interviews and intimate access with UConn’s 2024-25 championship squad.” The docuseries is produced by Skydance Sports, with Learfield Studios and Brillstein Creative Partners executive producing.

