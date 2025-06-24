Twelve South has announced the Curve Nano, a pocket-sized, fold-flat magnetic stand that holds your Qi2 and MagSafe compatible phone at a variety of angles.

The US$34.99 snaps on instantly and adjusts for portrait or landscape viewing. According to the folks at Twelve South, it’s ultra light and compatible. It folds completely flat and fits into its bespoke travel sleeve.

The Curve Nano is designed to stay stable on your desktop thanks to its anti-slip base. Its its aluminum build is designed to offer durability without added bulk.

