Spatial, which specializes in immersive design, today announced the release of Analogue 2, a next-generation collaborative design platform built natively for Apple Vision Pro.

Developed from the ground up for spatial computing, Analogue 2 is the first end-to-end platform that enables creative teams to work together in full 3D context – reviewing, iterating, and finalizing high-fidelity projects in real time, from anywhere, with no code required, according to Thomas Hale, chief product officer, Spatial.

“Through our full-fidelity immersive design platform, we’re empowering teams with the ability to step inside their ideas together, to see and feel a project take shape in real time,” he says. “That level of shared context changes everything, from how decisions get made to how quickly teams can move.”

Analogue 2 introduces a new set of breakthrough capabilities built for designers working in immersive environments via two main modules: Workspace & Designer. Here is how they’re described:

Workspace: Your Team’s Command Center

Workspace is the central hub where you manage your team, organize projects, and control your asset library. Workplace features:

● Team & Project Management – Create projects to organize scenes and assets. Assign roles to team members to manage permissions and control access.

● Centralized Asset Library – Organize and manage your team’s 3D assets in one place.

● Unified Discussions – Track project progress with a unified feed of discussions and notifications.

● Live Design Reviews – Invite your team into a shared scene using SharePlay, allowing you to collaborate in a real-time review session.

Designer: Create in a New Dimension

Designer is the native 3D interface where ideas take shape. Leveraging the Vision Pro’s real-time 3D mapping, you can intuitively place and manipulate assets manually. Designer features:

● Intuitive Hand-Based Design – Use natural hand gestures to move, scale, and rotate assets or use precision controls to dial in the exact placement.

● Guided Viewpoints – Create a series of Viewpoints to guide your team and clients on a curated journey through your design.

● Contextual Asset Discussions – Attach feedback directly to any 3D asset to start a discussion, leave comments, and tag team members.

“These capabilities, combined with Apple Vision Pro’s cutting-edge hardware and visionOS’ direct human interface, allow design teams to simulate, iterate, and present complex environments with unmatched visual clarity and spatial accuracy,” says Hale.

Analogue 2 features native support for the OpenUSD standard, enabling integration into established 3D pipelines and eliminating compatibility issues that have long plagued immersive content production, he adds. OpenUSD is gaining rapid support through the 3D industry led by founding members Pixar, Apple, NVIDIA, Adobe & Autodesk. Spatial is an early member of the Alliance for OpenUSD since its founding in 2023, and supports its commitment to helping shape the future of open, interoperable 3D design.

Looking ahead, Spatial is actively building an evolving platform for immersive design and collaboration. Later this year, the Spatial Analogue platform will expand further with:

● Analogue 3, optimized for visionOS 26 as shown at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference and incorporating support for ultra-precise real-time collaboration with native support for Logitech’s Muse stylus.

● Analogue Portal, Spatial’s upcoming cross-device design companion for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, allowing all team members to access immersive content in context, even on 2D devices. Analogue Portal allows full team collaboration anywhere in the world.

Analogue 2 is available today on the App Store for Apple Vision Pro. To learn more go to www.spatialinc.com.

