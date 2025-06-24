JetBlue has announced two enhancements to its baggage experience: a new mobile app feature that provides customers with real-time updates on the status of their checked bags, and a new option that allows customers to securely share the location of an Apple AirTag or Find My network accessory placed inside their checked luggage.

“We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers a more convenient travel experience,” says Carol Clements, JetBlue’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer. “As part of our JetForward strategy, we’re focused on delivering the products and perks our customers want. This new in-app bag tracking feature, along with AirTag location sharing for baggage recovery, are designed to bring customers peace of mind when checking their bags with JetBlue.”

Building on the baggage status updates JetBlue already provides via email, the airline has introduced enhanced tracking in its mobile app, making it easier than ever for customers to stay informed, she adds. Travelers flying across JetBlue’s network can now access real-time updates on their checked bags directly within the app, putting everything in one convenient place.

JetBlue is also adding support in the event a checked bag is delayed or misplaced. Customers who place an Apple AirTag or Find My network accessory in their bag can now choose to securely share its location with JetBlue’s Baggage Service team, helping the airline reunite customers with their belongings more quickly.

To share an item’s location, customers can generate a Share Item Location link in the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This link can be provided to JetBlue by scanning a QR code in the baggage claim area or by working with a crew member at the airport’s Baggage Service Office.

JetBlue crew members will use the temporary link to help locate and retrieve bags found within JetBlue stations or other contracted facilities. Customers remain in full control of their location-sharing settings, and access automatically ends once they are reunited with their bags.

