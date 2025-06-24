Apple has announced that if you live in Japan, you can add your personal number card to your iPhone’s Apple wallet and safely present it face-to-face or on the iOS app.

The tech giant will start providing iPhone personal number cards. This allows users to add their My Number card to their iPhone’s Apple Wallet and present them face-to-face or in some iOS apps. Starting today, users can use their iPhone’s personal number card to issue official certificates at convenience stores safely and conveniently, or access the “Minor Portal” to receive online administrative services.

The iPhone’s personal number card was realized through close cooperation with the Japanese government. It will be the first time in Japan to deploy the identity card function of the Apple wallet outside the United States.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related