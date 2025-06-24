Apple has joined China’s national subsidy program, “providing a boost to the US tech giant amid heightened competition from major domestic rivals and growing headwinds in the world’s second-largest economy,” according to the South China Morning Post.

China’s national subsidy program is designed to stimulate domestic consumption, particularly in the consumer electronics and vehicle sectors. This program, launched in early 2025, offers rebates for various digital products and encourages trade-ins of old vehicles.

Under the plan, consumers purchasing smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, or wristbands priced below 6,000 yuan per item are eligible for a subsidy covering 15 percent of the sales price, up to a maximum of 500 yuan per item. The program applies to both domestic and foreign brands.

Consumers in Beijing and Shanghai are now entitled to discounts of up to 2,000 yuan (US$278) on select models of Apple devices – including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and MacBook – when they buy directly from the US company. To take advantage of the offer Shanghai consumers must make their purchase at one of the eight bricks-and-mortar Apple Stores in the city. Those in Beijing can enjoy the subsidy when placing orders via Apple’s online retail shop and providing a shipping address within the Chinese capital, notes the South China Morning Post.

