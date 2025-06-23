SecureMac, a developer of security and privacy software for Macs, has launched a new privacy tool called MetaWipe.

The app is designed to help Mac users delete file metadata from images and other file types that they share online, ensuring added privacy. Following a successful beta testing period, MetaWipe is now available in general release through Apple’s Mac App Store or as a direct download from SecureMac’s website.

Metadata is hidden data about a computer file that is stored with the file and readable by anyone with access. It is considered a security and privacy risk because it can reveal sensitive information about the file owner, including GPS-based location data and personally identifiable information (PII).

SecureMac company officials say that although there are ways to remove file metadata using macOS capabilities, most Mac users are unfamiliar with these tools and may find them difficult to use. This led the company to develop the MetaWipe.

“We wanted to give people an easier, more intuitive way to protect their digital privacy,” says Chief Technology Officer and co-founder Israel Torres. “MetaWipe lets users drag and drop images and other files right into the app, stripping out metadata instantly so that files can be shared safely.”

The app can be used to remove metadata from files individually or in batches, with advanced settings to enable granular removal of specific file metadata items. As of this writing, new users can receive up to 100 free metadata wipes when they install the app, with options to purchase additional credits as needed or unlock unlimited usage for the lifetime of the major version of the app for $24.99.

