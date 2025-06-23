The new macOS Tahoe beta for developers restores the classic Finder color scheme.

On June 11 it was reported that Apple had applied the new Liquid Glass texture to the Finder icon, which was no surprise. But it also swapped around the iconic blue and white colors, breaking decades of icon design history.

Ever since 1996, the smiling Finder icon has featured a blue left side, and a light blue, then later grey, right side. According to Wikipedia, the “Happy Mac” “draws inspiration from the design of the Compact Macintosh series and from the Batman character Two-Face.

Lots of folks weren’t happy with the change. As noted by Creative Blog, Apple’s reasons for changing the icon weren’t clear, but the reaction from users was countless social media posts calling for the update to be reversed, as well as suggestions for alternate design routes Apple could have taken.

Apparently, Apple has listened and restored the Finder icon to its original glory.

