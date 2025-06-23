Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.
° From MacRumors: To comply with a new regulation, Apple has added an energy efficiency label to its iPhone and iPad pages in EU countries. Apple is also required to start including a printed version of the label with the devices sold there.
° From 9to5Mac: As Back to School season ramps up, Apple shared a humorous new video telling college students “how to convince your parents to get you a Mac.” Then removed it.
° From The MacObserver: A developer ran iOS on a Nintendo Switch using QEMU, creating the world’s slowest iPhone with 20-minute boot times and constant crashes.
° From Cult of Mac: iOS 26 will not just make your iPhone better. It will also add several new features to AirPods, improving the already excellent experience of using Apple’s super-popular earbuds.
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel discusses Apple’s claims of saving users billions through App Store fraud prevention, questioning the methods and statistics behind the figures.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today