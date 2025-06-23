Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: To comply with a new regulation, Apple has added an energy efficiency label to its iPhone and iPad pages in EU countries. Apple is also required to start including a printed version of the label with the devices sold there.

° From 9to5Mac: As Back to School season ramps up, Apple shared a humorous new video telling college students “how to convince your parents to get you a Mac.” Then removed it.

° From The MacObserver: A developer ran iOS on a Nintendo Switch using QEMU, creating the world’s slowest iPhone with 20-minute boot times and constant crashes.

° From Cult of Mac: iOS 26 will not just make your iPhone better. It will also add several new features to AirPods, improving the already excellent experience of using Apple’s super-popular earbuds.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel discusses Apple’s claims of saving users billions through App Store fraud prevention, questioning the methods and statistics behind the figures.

