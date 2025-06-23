India’s Mac sales grew 73% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, according to new data from Canalys.

Apple sold 236,000 desktops and laptops in the country for 7.1% market share in the quarter. That compares to sales of 137,000 and 4.6% in the first quarter of 2024.

Apple is now in fourth place among India’s personal computer vendors. It trails HP (28.9%), Lenovo (18.8%), Acer (15.8%), and Dell (13.3%).

Overall, India’s personal computer market grew 13% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 3.3 million units. The growth was driven by a 21% increase in notebook shipments to 2.4 million units, while desktop shipments declined 3% to 906,000 units.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related