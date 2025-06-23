India’s iPad sales grew 26.8% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, according to new data from Canalys.

Apple sold 163,000 tablets in the country for 15.8% market share in the quarter. That compares to sales of 128,000 and 9.5% in the first quarter of 2024.

Apple is in second place among India’s tablet vendors. It trails Samsung, which has 29.9% market share.

Overall, Indian tablet shipments faced a significant annual decline of 24% to 1.0 million units in the first quarter of 2025, Canalys reports. And tablet shipments are expected to contract by 8%, notes the research group.

