Leading nodes (3nm and 2nm) will account for roughly one-third of the smartphone SoC shipments in 2026, according to Counterpoint’s latest Global AP-SoC Long-term forecast by Nodes, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Apple was the first smartphone manufacturer to adopt TSMC’s 3nm process, which was used in fabricating its A17 Pro SoC featured in the iPhone 15 Pro series in 2023. And the tech giant will lead 3nm node operating in 2025 with more than 80% of the range of products and process technologies that adopt it, according to Counterpoint.

A SoC (system on a chip) is is an integrated circuit that combines most or all key components of a computer or electronic system onto a single microchip. Typically, an SoC includes a central processing unit (CPU) with memory, input/output, and data storage control functions, along with optional features like a graphics processing unit (GPU), Wi-Fi connectivity, and radio frequency processing.

Apple’s SoCs are custom-designed microchips that integrate various components like CPUs, GPUs, memory, and other specialized processors onto a single chip. These SoCs power Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, Macs, and others, offering a combination of performance and power efficiency.

The 2nm and 3nm nodes refer to different generations of semiconductor manufacturing technology, with the 2nm node representing a more advanced and smaller transistor size compared to the 3nm node. This miniaturization allows for increased transistor density, leading to potentially faster, more power-efficient, and smaller chips.

The adoption of 3nm and 2nm is increasing due to the stronger performance and higher efficiencies it offers, which is required for on-device AI, immersive gaming and high-resolution content on phones. Counterpoint says that 3nm and 2nm provide higher transistor density and faster clock speeds which is needed for growing computational power.

“The current demand for complex on-device AI capabilities is a significant accelerator for moving to smaller, more powerful, and more efficient nodes,” Counterpoint Senior Analyst Parv Sharma said. “This has also led to an increase in the overall cost of the SoC due to higher wafer price and rising semi content in smartphone SoCs. The 3nm and 2nm nodes will hit a key milestone with one-third smartphone SoCs expected to feature them by 2026.”

