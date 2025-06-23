Apple TV+ has entered into a multi-year, first-look deal with The North Road Company’s Chernin Entertainment, reports The Wrap.

Chernin Entertainment’s stable includes “Hidden Figures,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “Planet of the Apes.” The company also produces the upcoming Jason Momoa epic “Chief of War” about the unification and colonization of Hawai’i at the turn of the 18th century. The miniseries will debut on August 1.The North Road Company was founded in 2022 by Peter Chernin. The company quickly established itself as a major player in scripted, unscripted, and documentary content. Its additional labels include Kinetic Content (“Love is Blind” and “Married at First Sight”), Words + Pictures and more, according to The Wrap.

