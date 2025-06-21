Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of June 16-20.

° Apple has delayed the release of homeOS and the HomePod with display to the spring of 2026, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says.

° Analyst Jeff Pu says the AirPods Pro 3 won’t launch until 2026.

° Global iPhone sales grew a healthy 15% year-over-year (YoY) in April and May, first two months of quarter two (Q2) of 2025.

° Apple’s upcoming macOS Tahoe will add an iPhone app, and it just might hint at cellular Macs. I certainly hope so.

° Apple should finally deliver the Apple Watch Ultra 3 along with the Apple Watch Series 11 sometime this year.

° Apple has launched its annual Back to School promotion, offering eligible students, educators, and parents free accessories worth up to US$199 when purchasing select products through September 30.

° It’s alive! A district judge has allowed a class action lawsuit against Apple regarding iCloud storage to be revived.

° Apple saw Mac sales in Mainland China rise 43% annually in the first quarter of 2025, according to new data from Canalys.

° Apple saw iPad sales in Mainland China rise 7% annually in the first quarter of 2025, according to new data from Canalys.

° Apple is among the companies on the 2025 Forbes Accessibility 100 list.

° Apple has convinced a U.S. appeals court to throw out a US$300 million verdict by a jury that found it infringed wireless standard-essential patents owned by IP management company Optis Wireless Technology.

° Apple’s foldable iPhone will enter production in the second half of 2026, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in an X post.

° Registration for Apple’s summer camp for kids is now open.

° Apple TV+ productions have picked up 16 nominations at the 2025 Black Reel Television Awards.

° “F1 The Movie Hot Lap Immersive” let you (virtually) drive with Brad Pitt on a Vision Pro thanks to Apple Immersive Video.

° A lawsuit filed against Apple says the tech giant should be held accountable for hosting digital currency scam apps on the App Store.

° Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” campaign won a Grand Prix award for Creative Effectiveness at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related