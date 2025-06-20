Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° RainViewer, a radar-focused app, is introducing PRO Radar in the US – giving users access to high-resolution radar layers like reflectivity, velocity, and hydrometeor classification. Previously reserved for meteorologists, this data now fits in your pocket.

° Mindtrip, an AI powered platform that empowers everyone to travel differently, has launched the Mindtrip mobile app. According to its developers, the app “surfaces surfacing the exact hidden gems, must-see destinations, restaurants and activities nearby that meet each user’s unique travel vibe.”

° Feral Interactive has today released a major new update for Total War: MEDIEVAL II on iOS and Android. It’s available on the App Store and Google Play Store for $14.99

° The previously PC-centric graphics benchmarking suite 3DMark has been launched natively on macOS, offering Mac users a dedicated tool to test their system’s gaming performance.

° SynergenX — which specializes in hormone therapy, TRT, weight loss, and wellness services — has announced the launch of the SynergenX App, now available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. This digital platform is designed to give patients more control, convenience, and confidence in managing their care, anytime, anywhere.

° Shiji, a global leader which specializes in hospitality technology, has joined forces with IPORT to launch a fully integrated, all-in-one tablet and payment solution designed for hotels and restaurants. Built around the iPadOS ecosystem, this partnership integrates Shiji’s Daylight PMS, Infrasys POS, Meridian Experiences, and Reviewpro Reputation solutions with IPORT’s modular hardware, enabling mobility across the entire property.

° MCOMS has added Apple AirPlay to its HOTstream Cast platform, simplifying how hotel guests use Apple devices to enjoy a personalized entertainment experience on compatible LG hotel TVs and Set-Top Boxes. No additional hardware or app downloads are required, making this solution easy for hotels to deploy and for guests to enjoy.

° Adobe’s Firefly platform now includes a mobile app, support for additional generative AI models, and enhanced collaborative ideation tools. The Firefly mobile app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Firefly Boards is in beta and accessible through the Firefly web app.

° The privacy-focused web browser DuckDuckGo has boosted its anti-scam features. It can now detect and block fake ecommerce stores, crypto sites, virus alerts, and more.

