° From AppleInsider: FireWire’s final curtain call may be upon us. In the first developer beta of macOS 26 Tahoe, Apple has removed all FireWire support.

° From MacRumors: Apple lowered its iPhone trade-in values in the U.S. and select other countries today, following the end of a limited-time promotion that ran through June 18.

° From Numerama (a French language site):iPhone Mirroring will remain unavailable in the European Union for now due to continued regulatory uncertainty there.

° From The MacObserver: Fortnite crashes on iOS 26 beta after Blitz Royale update, raising concerns about Apple’s ongoing tactics against Epic Games’ popular title.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, Marty Jencius, David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Eric Bolden, and Web Bixby discuss the black market for stolen iPhones, focusing on how even locked devices are shipped overseas and dismantled for parts—a revelation that challenges assumptions about smartphone security.

