Apple has announced that it will soon be opening a new retail store at Forrest Place, a pedestrianized area in the heart of Perth, Australia.

The tech giant already has a current retail store there. However, it’s replacing it with a new (and larger) one that will open on June 27 at 9 a.m. local time.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 541 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

