Filming has been suspended on Apple TV+’s untitled brothers comedy series from Skydance Television starring and executive produced by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, Deadline has learned.

The article, quoting unnamed sources, says production in Austin, TX was paused late last week, with the cast, which includes fellow stars Holland Taylor, Natalie Martinez and Brittany Ishibashi, sent home.

The development, which involves the departure of showrunner David West Read, comes as eight of the series’ 10 ordered episodes have been shot. Veteran comedy creator-showrunner Lee Eisenberg (Jury Duty, Little America), who most recently created and executive produced Apple TV+’s acclaimed limited series Lessons In Chemistry, is in negotiations to come on board as showrunner, according to Deadline.

Here’s how the series is described: The 10-episode half-hour comedy reunites Harrelson and McConaughey, who play heightened versions of themselves in a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around their strange and beautiful sibling-like bond. Matthew and Woody’s close friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas.

