Another day, another lawsuit. As noted by MacRumors, Apple shareholder Eric Tucker has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against the company in a California court, over alleged violations of federal U.S. securities laws.

The complaint alleges that Apple made false statements related to the more personalized version of Siri that it previewed during its WWDC 2024 keynote. The complaint alleges that these actions hurt the company’s stock price, and thereby harmed shareholders.

This isn’t the first lawsuit about the delay of Apple Intelligence features and a more personalized Siri. At least four such lawsuits have been filed.

On March 7, Apple announced that it was indefinitely delaying promised updates to its Siri digital assistant. Specifically, Apple said that certain features initially announced in June 2024, including Siri’s ability to tap into a user’s personal information to answer queries and have more precise control over apps, will now be released sometime in “the coming year.”

On this news, Apple’s stock price fell $11.59 per share, or 4.85%, to close at $227.48 per share on March 10, 2025.

Then, on March 12, 2025, Morgan Stanley published a report in which analyst Erik Woodring lowered his price target on Apple from $275 to $252, asserting that the delay in introducing advanced Siri features would impact iPhone upgrade cycles throughout 2025 and 2026. Woodring presented evidence that roughly 50% of iPhone owners who did not upgrade to the iPhone 16 attributed their decision to such delays.

On this news, Apple’s stock price fell $11.16 per share, or 5.05%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $209.68 per share on March 13, 2025.

As for the delayed features, Apple plans to debut its delayed personalized Siri features in the spring of 2026, reports Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

He said if the next few weeks of development “proves promising,” Apple could preview the features when it launches iPhone 17 models in September or October.

Apple has been heavily criticized for the delay. On March 7 Apple announced that it was delaying the anticipated Siri update with more specialized features until 2026.

In a statement to Daring Fireball, Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy had this to say: “Siri helps our users find what they need and get things done quickly, and in just the past six months, we’ve made Siri more conversational, introduced new features like type to Siri and product knowledge, and added an integration with ChatGPT. We’ve also been working on a more personalized Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.”

Check out an interview inTom’s Guide where Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak talked about the delay of personalized Siri.

