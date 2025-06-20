Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn is building a new facility in India to manufacture iPhone enclosures, according to the Economic Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

The facility will be built at ESR Industrial Park in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. Foxconn has bought approximately 500,000 square feet of space in ESR’s industrial zone, where construction on the new enclosure facility is already underway.

In March it was reported that Foxconn plans to produce 25-30 million iPhones in India this year, according to the Times of India. This would double last year’s output.

“Last year, the company assembled about 12 million iPhones in India,” the article says. “But with their Bengaluru facility also coming up quickly, they have set their ambitions a lot higher, in line with Apple’s push to deepen their presence in India.”

Apple shipped US$6 billion worth of iPhones from India in the first six months of 2024, continuing the tech giant’s efforts to reduce reliance on China, according to a October 30, 2024 Bloomberg report (a subscription is also required to read this article).

In 2023, Apple made iPhone 15 units of India-built iPhones available to Indian customers on the first day of global sales. It not only made the base iPhone 15 models in India, but later followed up with the local production of the iPhone 15 Plus by Pegatron.

The increase in exports is a result of Apple’s expanding manufacturing network in India, where the company has benefited from local subsidies, skilled labor, and improving technological infrastructure. Apple’s three key iPhone suppliers in the country are Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics, according to Bloomberg.

