To comply with a new regulation, Apple has added an energy efficiency label to its iPhone and iPad pages in European Union countries.

From the new regulation: Smartphones and tablets will have to display information on their energy efficiency, battery longevity, protection from dust and water and resistance to accidental drops. This is also the first time that a product placed on the EU market will be required to display a repairability score.

The energy label is for the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL). EPREL represents the platform that Suppliers must use for registering their product models.

I’m not sure how this will affect Apple, but the new regulations also hav3 the following “Ecodesign” requirements:

resistance to accidental drops or scratches and protection from dust and water

sufficiently durable batteries which can withstand at least 800 charge and discharge cycles while retaining at least 80% of their initial capacity

rules on disassembly and repair, including obligations for producers to make critical spare parts available within 5-10 working days, and for 7 years after the end of sales of the product model on the EU market

availability of operating system upgrades for longer periods (at least 5 years from the date of the end of placement on the market of the last unit of a product model)

non-discriminatory access for professional repairers to any software or firmware needed for the replacement

