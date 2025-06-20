Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° UGREEN has rolled out the Nexode 500W 6-Port GaN Desktop Fast Charger. The company says it’s “the world’s first 500W gallium nitride (GaN) charger engineered to simultaneously charge six devices with unprecedented power.” The Ugreen Nexode 500W desktop charger is available today and costs US$249.99 in the U.S. on Amazon.com, and Ugreen.com.

° Epson today announced it will showcase its latest display and print technology solutions at ISTELive 2025 in San Antonio, Texas from June 30 to July 2 in booth #1719. Featuring Epson’s extensive lineup of lamp-free laser displays, including its first extreme short throw projector with 4K Enhancement,¹ along with advanced printing solutions, the booth will, per Epson, “showcase the power of innovative projection and high-quality printers designed to foster creativity and support today’s diverse learning environments including classrooms, lecture halls, maker spaces, and innovation labs.”

° Philips hS updated its popular Philips Hue lighting lineup with the Philips Hue Play Wall Washer, a new light that’s meant to provide background lighting for a TV or other entertainment space.

° Keebos has rolled out the Keebos Universal Pearl Strap. The company says “its sleek pearl design adds a chic touch to any outfit, while the universal connector ensures it’s compatible with all phone cases, including iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel, and more.”

