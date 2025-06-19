Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacStories: Apple’s new speech applications programming interfaces outpace whisper for lightning-fast transcription.

° From MacRumors: Apple has teamed up with a handful of accessory makers to offer chargers, stands, cases, power banks, cables, and more in fun new color options, like Teal, Coral, and Deep Purple. The splash of color arrives just in time for summer in many countries.

° From AppleInsider: Cybersecurity professionals have discovered a series of exposed datasets which contain 16 billion credentials obtained by infostealers, but those that practice good password hygiene should be safe.

° From The MacObserver: Goldman Sachs maintains its Buy rating on Apple, citing strong ecosystem, stable dividends, and a $253 price target for investors.

° From Apple’s YouTube Channel: Apple has posted a new short “Shot on iPhone” film dubbed “Big Man.”

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Mike Schmitz returns to the Road to Macstock Conference and Expo to discuss his session, “Think Different: Using AI as Your Creative Copilot.”

