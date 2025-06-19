Another day, another lawsuit. A lawsuit filed against Apple says the tech giant should be held accountable for hosting digital currency scam apps on the App Store, reports CoinGeek.

The suit, intended to be a class action, was brought by Danyell Shin, who downloaded what purported to be a digital asset exchange app called Swiftcrypt from the Apple App Store. Instead, it solicited $80,000 worth of deposits from Shin and then stopped responding to all user interactions.

The lawsuit says that the App Store allegedly contains several malicious apps designed solely to extract digital assets from anyone who mistakes them for genuine digital asset applications and that Apple’s representations that the App Store was a “safe and trusted” platform for its users is partly to blame.

“Apple has structured its ecosystem so that customers rely on Apple for the perceived safety and reliability of the App Store,” it reads. The suit levies two counts against Apple: one for violation of competition law and another for violations of California’s consumer protection laws.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related