Apple TV+ has announced that the reimagined original kids and family series “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” will return for season two on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The 10-episode second season will welcome back host Kammy Kam and Gabba characters Brobee, Foofa, Muno, Toodee and Plex. They’ll be joined by a new star-studded lineup of “Super Music Friends” and special guests to help kids and families learn life lessons through song, dance and joyful discovery.

Apple TV+ also announced that the full, four-season library of the original Emmy Award-nominated series “Yo Gabba Gabba!” will launch globally on Friday, June 20. Celebrated for its catchy music, including hit songs such as “Clean It Up,” “I Like to Dance” and “Jumpy Jump Jump,” the series’ vibrant characters and playful animation have delighted kids and parents around the world, according to Apple. The full collection invites audiences back into the world of DJ Lance Rock and friends as they dance, sing and learn alongside a lineup of special guests.

Jacobs and Schultz also serve as executive producers on the series for Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC, alongside Josh Scherba and Stephanie Betts for WildBrain.

The complete first season of “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” and season four of “Yo Gabba Gabba!” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related