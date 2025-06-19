Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” campaign by advertising agency TBWAMedia Arts Lab won a Grand Prix award for Creative Effectiveness at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France this week.

The campaign was one of 17 to win a “Lion” award — which honor creative excellence — out of 326 entries. First launched 10 years ago, this is the most enduring and effective campaign for Apple, ultimately leading to the iPhone becoming the best selling smartphone in the world, according to Counterpoint 2025.

Commenting on the Grand Prix, Andrea Diquez, Global CEO, GUT, and Jury President, said: “‘Shot on iPhone’ was awarded the Grand Prix for its groundbreaking ability to democratize creativity, transforming everyday moments into art. The campaign stood out as a masterclass in elevating user-generated content to build a long-term platform with stunning execution. When a client commits to a long-term platform built around highly creative work that resonates globally and locally, it’s magic – it’s this unique combination that makes it truly deserving of the industry’s top honor.”

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (formerly the International Advertising Festival)[1][2] is a global event for those working in creative communications, advertising, and related fields. It is considered the largest gathering of the advertising and creative communications industry

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related