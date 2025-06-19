Now through August 13, the hit Apple Arcade game Fruit Ninja Classic+ has been updated with Bluey-themed wands, powers, dojos, and many other easter eggs for fans of the Australian kids show.

If you’re not familiar with Bluey, Bingo, and their family, check out the hit series. It’s fantastic.

Fruit Ninja is a game developed by Halfbrick. A player must slice fruit that is thrown into the air by swiping with their finger without slicing bombs.

