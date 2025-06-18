Apple has announced that registration for its annual summer camp for kids will open today.

It will run from June 21 to July 31 at Apple retail stores globally. Apple Camp is part of the broader Today at Apple program. It offers free creative programming to children ages 6-10, with parent or guardian attendance required. All sessions are free, and Apple will provide kids with iPads to use during the sessions.

This year, families can learn how to make movies on an iPad using the iMovie app.

This year’s theme is “Direct Your Own Friendship Film on iPad.” According to Apple,”Kids will collaborate as they direct, film, edit and more to make a friendship film that celebrates how we’re better when we come together. In addition to the movie they have created, all children participants will also take home an exclusive Apple Camp t-shirt, which have been entirely redesigned this year and are made from 100% recycled materials.”

