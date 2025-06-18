Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: The Apple Original Film “F1 The Movie” used the iPhone in an unusual way, by using components typically used in the smartphone to create a custom camera.

° From 9to5Mac: There are strong indications that Apple Intelligence could be about to launch in China, following its deal with Alibaba to use its Qwen models.

° From The MacObserver: Budget iPads with 3GB RAM can no longer run Fortnite or Roblox smoothly, pushing users to upgrade for better gaming performance.

° From Cult of Mac: Despite all the criticism, mockery and predictions of doom, Apple lagging the pack in artificial intelligence isn’t a crisis.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the conversation with MacPaw’s Senior Software Engineer Serhii Popov and Product Manager Pavlo Haidamak continues to explore the intersection of product development, ethical data practices, and user trust.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related