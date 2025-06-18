Macally has unveiled the MMINIDOCK, a minimalist hub designed exclusively for the Mac mini M4.

According to the folks at Macally, the US$99.99 hub adds extra storage, essential ports and a clean all-in-one design, while preserving the sleek Apple aesthetic. With the MMINIDOCK, you can install M.2 NVMe PCIe or SATA SSDs inside the dock to store large files, backups, and creative libraries—all right under your Mac Mini.

It also offers quick access to 3 USB-A ports, SD and TF card readers, HDMI (4K 60Hz), and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Everything can be connected via a single USB-C cable. The M4 Hub supports both M.2 NVMe PCIe and M.2 SATA (NGFF) SSDs, with capacities up to 8TB. Note that it doesn’t support M.2 PCIe AHCI or M.2 M-Key SATA SSDs.

The MMINIDOCK comes with an installation kit that includes a USB-C cable, screwdriver, thermal strip, SSD screws, and mounting nuts.

