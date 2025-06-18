Thanks to a new Apple Card promotion, now through July 7, sign up for a new Apple Card, and you’ll earn US$100 Bonus Daily Cash when you spend US$500 or more within your first 60 days.

The bonus is provided in addition to any regular Daily Cash that is earned. When paying with the Apple Card via Apple Pay, you can receive 3% back on purchases from Apple, Nike, Uber, Walgreens, and select other merchants in the U.S., and 2% back on all other purchases. When paying with the physical Apple Card, Daily Cash is limited to 1%.

