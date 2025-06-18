Apple TV+ productions have picked up 16 nominations at the 2025 Black Reel Television Awards.

Presented since 2017 by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African-Americans in Film, the Black Reel TV Awards spotlight the best in Black excellence in 27 categories spanning broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

“Dope Thief” is nominated for Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series.“Number One on the Call Sheet” is nominated for “Outstanding Documentary.”

Simone Missick and DavidOyelowo are both nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series for “Government Cheese.”

Brian Tyree Henry of “Dope Thief,” Andre Hollander of “The Big Cigar,” and Ruth Negga of “Presumed Innocent” are all nominated for “Outstanding Lead Performance in a TV Movie or Limited Series.” Jessica Williams of “Shrinking” is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a. Comedy Series.” Travel Tillman of “Severance” is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series.”

O-T Fagbenle of “Presumed Innocent” is nominated for Outstandign Supporting Performance in a TV Movie or Limited Series.” Zoë Kravitz of ”The Studio” and Damon Wayland Jr. of “Shrinking” are both nominated for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy Series.

The “In a Lonely Place” episode of “Shrinking” is nominated for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series. The “Run, Die, or Relapse” episode of “Dope Thief” is nominated for Outstanding Directing in a TV Movie or Limited Series.

The “Changing Patterns” episode of “Shrinking” is nominated for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. “The Big Cigar”is nominated for Outstanding Production Design.

Also, “The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show staring Kendrick Lamar” (which aired on CBS) is nominated for Outstanding Variety, Talk, or Sketch — Series or Special.

You can find a complete list of nominees here: https://deadline.com/2025/06/black-reel-tv-awards-2025-nominations-list-1236436076/.

