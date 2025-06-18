As noted by MacRumors, Apple is teaming up with Fandango to offer Apple Pay users a special discount on upcoming Apple TV+ movie “F1.”

When purchasing two or more tickets to F1 through Fandango using ‌Apple Pay‌, movie goers can get a US$10 discount. To get the deal, just enter promo code APPLEPAYTEN when checking out with ‌Apple Pay‌ on the Fandango website or the Fandango app. Discounted tickets are available today through June 29, but there are a limited number of tickets available at the lower price and it is first come, first served.

“F1” hails from director Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner. It’s made in collaboration with Formula 1.

Here’s how the film is described: Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

Also, on June 11, Apple TV+ released a new trailer for the movie, which uses haptics to make iPhones shake as cars zoom by. To view/feel it, you need an iPhone running iOS 18.4 or later. Open the TV app, and navigate to the TV+ tab. Look for the a featured banner for the haptic trailer. If you don’t see it (and I didn’t when I tried), search for “F1: The Movie” in the app and you’ll see a banner for the haptic trailer. Click on it.

