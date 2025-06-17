Spigen has released the US$34.99 ultra-retro Apple Watch Classic C1 Charger Stand.

Here’s how it’s described: Hello (again). Look back in time with the Classic C1 Charger Stand. Inspired by the iconic iMac G3, its retro translucent design powers up your Apple Watch for the perfect charge. Complete the look with the rest of the C1 lineup. Yum.

It’s available ion blue, tangerine, graphic, and ruby. According to Spigen, the Classic C1 Charger Stand is made from “premium PC and silicon” for durability. Its slanted design offers a comfortable viewing angle while charging your Apple Watch.

The Classic C1 Charger Stand is compatible with Apple Watch Ultra 2/1 (49mm), Apple Watch series 10/9/8/SE2/7/6/SE/5/4, AirPods 4 (ANC), and AirPods Pro 2. Note that it doesn’t come with an Apple Watch charging cable.

