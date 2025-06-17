Satechi has launched the USB4 Slim NVMe SSD Enclosure, a high-performance storage solution designed for creators, professionals, and gamers on the move.

With transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps, support for multiple SSD sizes, up to 8TB of capacity, and a travel-ready design, the enclosure offers a smarter way to expand storage and streamline workflow, according to Brock Guclu, Satechi’s co-founder and president.

“With the USB4 Slim NVMe SSD Enclosure, users can forgo expensive internal upgrades and instead tap into high-speed, on-the-go storage that adapts to their needs—making their digital world portable with up to 8TB of capacity—whether backing up files, swapping between setups, or extending device capacity with ease,” he adds.

The USB4 Slim NVMe SSD Enclosure supports SSD sizes 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 with expandable storage from 1TB up to 8TB. Professionals managing high-volume data can swap SSDs based on workflow.

Harnessing the power of USB4 technology, the USB4 Slim NVMe SSD Enclosure is engineered for speed, delivering transfer rates of up to 40 Gbps— eight times faster than standard USB 3.0 technology, Guclu says. This allows you to move up to ten 4K movies (63.21 GB) in under 40 seconds or transfer more than 4,000 high-res images (20GB) in just half a minute. For gamers, it supports storage of up to 10 AAA games – each around 100GB – when paired with a 1TB or larger SSD.

“Inspired by the Apple USB SuperDrive, the USB4 Slim NVMe SSD Enclosure has a minimalist aesthetic that complements Satechi’s existing lineup of sleek accessories,” Gulch says. “Its ultra-slim yet durable aluminum build, soft-touch coating, and elegant silver-and-black finish fit effortlessly into any tech setup. With a lightweight profile and ample capacity, it’s the ideal external drive—making your entire library, from games to creative projects and more, fully portable. A hidden cable compartment keeps the braided cable neatly stored, while integrated cooling vents and a thermal pad help maintain peak performance without thermal throttling.”

The enclosure supports a wide range of devices – the Mac Mini M4, PCs, MacBooks, iPads, and more – and works with Thunderbolt 5/4/3 and USB4 host devices. It is backward-compatible with USB-C devices, with performance adjusting based on connection type. With plug-and-play functionality, no additional drivers or external power sources are required.

Satechi’s USB4 Slim NVMe SSD Enclosure (SSD not included) is now available on Satechi.net for $119.99, with a launch-exclusive $20 off using code LIMITED20.

