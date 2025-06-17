Apple must face a proposed class action accusing the iPhone maker of illegally monopolizing the market for digital storage and causing consumers to overpay for its iCloud service, reports Reuters.

U.S. District Judge Eumi Lee in San Jose, California, said the plaintiffs in the case had sufficiently alleged Apple violated antitrust law by requiring iPhone customers to use its iCloud data storage service to back up core data and device setting files. This is a revival of a lawsuit that was previously dismissed.

On March 4, U.S. District Judge Eumi Lee in San Jose, California, said the plaintiffs in the class action had not shown Apple violated federal or state antitrust law. However, she ruled they could amend their complaint and refile it. They obviously did and it’s back!

The lawsuit basically argued that Apple forces iOS and iPadOS device users to buy iCloud storage as it doesn’t allow other cloud services to integrate deeply with the system for data backup.

In December 2024 Apple provided TechCrunch with the following statement on the matter: Apple believes in providing our customers with choices. Our users are not required to use iCloud, and many rely on a wide range of third-party alternatives for data storage. In addition, we work hard to make data transfer as easy as possible — whether its to iCloud or another service. We reject any suggestion that our iCloud practices are anticompetitive and will vigorously defend against any legal claim otherwise.

