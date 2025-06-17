Apple saw Mac sales in Mainland China rise 43% annually in the first quarter of 2025, according to new data from Canalys.

Apple now has 8% of the country’s desktop/laptop market on sales of 0.68 million in the quarter. That compares to sales of 0.42 million and 5% market share in the first quarter of 2024.

This places Apple in fourth place in the Mainland China computer market. The top three are: Lenovo (30% market share), Huawei (12% market share), and iSoftStone (10% market share).

Canalys says the overall personal computer market in Mainland China is forecast to remain flat in 2025, as the impact of consumer subsidies diminishes. The SMB and public sectors are expected to grow by 4% and 1%, respectively, this year, as IT investment improves, and the government progresses along its personal computer refresh plans, adds the research group.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related