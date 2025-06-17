Apple saw iPad sales in Mainland China rise 7% annually in the first quarter of 2025, according to new data from Canalys.

Apple now has 24% of the country’s tablet market on sales of 2.1 million iPads in the quarter. That compares to sales of 2 million and 27% market share in the first quarter of 2024. (Yep, the iPad’s market share slipped though sales were up.)

This places Apple in second place in the Mainland China computer market. Ahead of is China-based Huawei with 26% market share on sales of 2.3 million tablets in the first quarter of 2025.

“Mainland China’s tablet market delivered robust performance in Q1 2025, supported by sustained government subsidies,” says Emma Xu, senior analyst at Canalys. “Domestic smartphone vendors captured an outsized share of this growth, putting pressure on international players. In response, vendors are aggressively expanding their tablet lineups, targeting use-cases like gaming and productivity, and including high-end models with OLED displays. While this trend is set to enhance tablet functionality, success will depend on vendors’ ability to leverage technological advancements to deliver meaningful user experience improvements.”

Canalys projects the tablet market to grow 5% year on year in 2025, driven by product innovation at competitive pricing.

