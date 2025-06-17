Apple has launched its annual Back to School promotion, offering eligible students, educators, and parents free accessories worth up to US$199 when purchasing select products through September 30.

Here’s a breakdown from MacRumors with the specifics of the promo:

MacBook Buyers

Customers purchasing any new MacBook can select from accessories valued up to $199:

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (free, $179 value)

AirPods Pro 2 (additional $70 fee, $249 total value)

Magic Mouse ($79–$99 value)

Magic Trackpad ($129–$149 value)

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID ($179–$199 value)

iPad Buyers

iPad buyers can choose accessories ranging from $119 to $210 in value:

Apple Pencil Pro (free, $119 value)

AirPods 4 (free, $129 value)

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (free, $179 value)

Premium keyboard options available with additional fees up to $210

Magic Keyboard accessories are available for various iPad models, though they all require paying an additional fee on top of the price of the iPad.

iMac Buyers

iMac purchasers can select accessories worth up to $179:

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (free, $179 value)

AirPods Pro 2 (additional $70 fee, $179 value)

The promotion is open to K-12 employees, including teachers and school board members, plus higher education faculty, staff, and students. Parents buying for college-bound children also qualify.

