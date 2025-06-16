Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.
° From The MacObserver: Apple removed Launchpad in macOS 26 Tahoe, replacing it with Spotlight. Users criticize the change, citing lost customization and control.
° From AppleInsider: Apple has set up a free repair program for any Mac minis with M2 chips that are no longer turning on. Here’s how to see if you’re eligible.
° From 9to5Mac: After a years-long wait, Steam for Mac is finally a native Apple Silicon app. Or about to be. Valve quietly rolled out the new version as part of a beta update, and you can try it right now.
° From MacRumors: Apple has added the iPhone XS to the vintage products list on its website.
° From MacVoices Live!: In the final installment of the MacVoices Live! WWDC 2025 coverage, the panel explores Apple’s latest innovations across Maps, Apple Music, live translation, and Vision Pro.
