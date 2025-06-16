According to preliminary data from Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse Global Monthly Smartphone Sales Report, iPhone sales grew a healthy 15% year-over-year (YoY) in April and May, first two months of quarter two (Q2) of 2025.

This is Apple’s highest market share for these two months combined post pandemic. Regionally, Apple’s largest two markets, USA and China were the key sales drivers during the period.

Both US and China, returned to positive YoY growth after three years of declines in this less seasonal period. China was the bright spot with Apple capturing top spot in May. Counterpoint says this was a notable turnaround after continued share losses and stiff competition from Huawei and others.

“Q2 iPhone performance looks promising at the moment but as always swings either way are dictated by two markets – US and China,” says Senior Analyst Ivan Lam. “Looking at June numbers rolling in we’re asking two things: Have the last couple of months in the US been about consumer buying on tariff fears? And is there more runway left in China with the government subsidy push and attractive offers to catalyze iPhone sales?”. These are two trends which have actually gone in Apple’s favor to lift global iPhone demand.

“Increasing US and especially Chinese demand, at this point in time, tells me the need for Agentic AI is not quite a factor yet in the decision process for most smartphone buyers – certainly not for those looking to upgrade an iPhone,” adds analyst Jeff Fieldhack. “So doing the math and taking in everything here at Apple WWDC this week, I’d say Apple’s bought some time to prepare and deliver something really special with Siri in coming iterations.”

Over the same period, Japan has seen a sharp increase in demand for iPhones.

“Japan’s seeing a resurgence of the iPhone this year and the compact iPhone 16e is proving extremely popular amongst Japanese consumers, building on the iPhone SE and popularity of smaller iPhones in previous years,” says Counterpoint’s Tokyo-based senior analyst Yoko Miyashita. “The new model launch has padded domestic growth numbers with its attractive entry price point offering Apple Intelligence and a minimalist form-factor appealing to Japanese tastes. Additionally, we’re also seeing very strong sales of base models for iPhone 16 and the older iPhone 14 in particular, with operator promotions creating strong demand.”

India continues to ramp with Apple focusing on the world’s most populous country as both manufacturing hub and end market. “The iPhone is the most aspirational tech product for tech-savvy consumers here. And iPhone growth continues to come from mature smartphone users entering into the iOS ecosystem as they look to upgrade to a more premium smartphone experience,” says Counterpoint Vice President of research Neil Shah. “The short-term impact is huge iPhone sales growth, but India is a longer-term growth story with Apple companion devices and especially services.”

