Apple will finally deliver the Apple Watch Ultra 3 along with the Apple Watch Series 11 sometime this year, according to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong (via @jukanlosreve).

If Apple follows tradition, they’ll arrive in September or October along with the iPhone 17 line-up. No new version of the Ultra model was released in 2024.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will feature satellite connectivity and a new 5G cellular modem from MediaTek, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in a March “Power On” newsletter.

Support for satellite messaging on the Apple Watch Ultra would allow users to send texts when out of range of cellular and Wi-Fi networks, similar to how it works on iPhone.

Apple first introduced satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14. Since then, the feature has been added in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16, but not to any Apple Watches. All iPhones come with two years of connectivity for free. In addition to satellite connectivity and a 5G modem, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may also sport a blood-pressure tool.

