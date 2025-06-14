Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of June 9-13.

° William D. “Bill” Atkinson of Apple fame died on June 5 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 74.

° Apple has announced tvOS 26 that, among other things, features a new design with Liquid Glass.

° watchOS 26 offers a new look and more artificial intelligence for a more personalized experience.

° macOS Tahoe 26 introduces a new design and “powerful capabilities that enable users to get even more done.”

° visionOS 26 is an update packed with new spatial experiences and new features for the Apple Vision Pro.

° iOS 26 is a major update that brings a new design via Liquid Glass, intelligent experiences, and improvements to a variety of apps.

° iPadOS brings improvements to multitasking and file management on the iPad, as well as a new windowing system.

° I can’t wait to get my hands on iPadOS 26. I’ve written many times that I wish I could use my iPad Pro as a laptop replacement. Now it might just happen.

° A new CNET survey finds that just 11% of US smartphone owners choose to upgrade their devices because of AI features.

° Apple has banned the pro-terror, pro-violence Telegram channel of the radical group “Unity of Fields”(UoF) on all iPhones and other devices.

° Apple “Sherlocked” several apps in its operating system updates announced this week at the Worldwide Developer Conference.

° The next major version of macOS will no longer support the AirPort Time Capsule or any other storage drives that use AFP.

° WhatsApp has told the BBC it’s supporting Apple in its legal fight against the UK Home Office over user data privacy.

° Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for the “F1” Brad Pitt movie, which uses haptics to make iPhones shake as cars zoom by.

° Apple has changed its Finder icon, and folks are wondering why.

° A mobile game application banned for advocating Hong Kong and Taiwan independence can no longer be found on Apple’s App Store.

° Despite a prediction, OpenAI won’t acquire Apple. However, Apple might scoop up Perplexity for its AI app.

° CANAL+ has announced a partnership with Apple to produce the world’s first third-party Apple Immersive Video content.

° Apple is among the brands that “Americans can’t live without.”

° Apple says it’s offering more ways to help parents ensure their kids and teens have age-appropriate experiences from the moment they set up their device, with new tools that build on the parental controls already available in Screen Time and on the App Store.

