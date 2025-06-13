Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Feral Interactive has announced that Total War: ROME II is once again available for macOS. This updated Apple Silicon-native version takes full advantage of modern Mac hardware and is available as a free upgrade to all owners of the original release on Steam and the Mac App Store.

Total War: ROME II — Emperor Edition has returned to macOS on the Feral Store, Steam and the Mac App Store; previous owners of the game on Steam or the Mac App Store can update at no extra charge. Campaign and Culture Packs are available to purchase on the Feral Store and Steam, and via in-app purchase in the Mac App Store version, with a discounted bundle of content also available to Feral Store and Mac App Store buyers.

° Feral Interactive has also announced that Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal, the acclaimed mobile version of IOI’s stealth-action game, is now free-to-try for iPhone and iPad via the App Store and Android via the Google Play Store.

° CircleTime has introduced Fitness Mode, a new feature that visualizes your Apple Activity Rings as time-based arcs within a 24-hour circular calendar. This lets you see not just how much you move, but when, helping you understand your daily and weekly movement patterns in a natural, intuitive way.

° MacPaw, a macOS and iOS software developer, today announced a major update to CleanMyPhone, introducing a new Health module designed to help iPhone users monitor device performance, identify security risks, and reclaim storage.

° Aloha Browser released Snips for iOS – a web-snipping tool that allows users to escape digital noise and focus on what matters to them, minimizing distractions, supporting mental clarity, and simplifying daily routines.

° Gentler Streak, a health and fitness app has rolled out version 5.5 with support for non-recorded steps, and the ability to sync Rate of Perceived Exertion (RPE) from Apple’s Workouts app.

° Insulet Corporation, which specializes in tubeless insulin pump technology, is excited to announce that the Omnipod 5 App for iPhone is now compatible with the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related