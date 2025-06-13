Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has “quietly” updated the list of security fixes that were introduced in iOS 18.3.1, noting a previously undisclosed fix for a zero-day vulnerability affecting the Messages app.

° From 9to5Mac: Craig Federighi explains why it took so long to make the iPad more Mac-like.

° From The MacObserver: Apple confirms Siri’s AI upgrade won’t arrive until 2026, citing quality issues and a complete rebuild using a new internal architecture.

° From Bleeping Computer: An international law enforcement action codenamed “Operation Secure” targeted infostealer malware infrastructure in a massive crackdown across 26 countries, resulting in 32 arrests, data seizures, and server takedowns.

° From MacVoices Live!: In part two of the WWDC 2025 keynote discussion, the MacVoices Live! panel dives deeper into hands-on impressions of Apple’s latest OS betas and features.

