Customs data showed that nearly all the iPhones exported by Apple’s manufacturing partner, Foxconn, from India went to the United States between March and May, according to Reuters.

The article notes that this is far above the 2024 average of 50% and is “a clear sign of Apple’s efforts to bypass high U.S. tariffs imposed on China.” The numbers, being reported by Reuters for the first time, show Apple has realigned its India exports to almost exclusively serve the U.S. market, when previously the devices were more widely distributed to countries including the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Britain.

During March-May, Foxconn exported iPhones worth $3.2 billion from India, with an average 97% shipped to the United States, compared to a 2024 average of 50.3%, according to commercially available customs data seen by Reuters.

India iPhone shipments by Foxconn to the United States in May 2025 were worth nearly $1 billion, the second-highest ever after the record $1.3 billion worth of devices shipped in March, the data showed.

This continues a previous trend. With the shift of iPhone assembly for the US market from China to India, Apple saw a big increase in its exports from India in April, which clocked over ₹17,219 crore, according to reports filed by the company’s three vendors with the government.

The Business Standard says this represents a staggering 116% jump in iPhone exports compared to the same month last year, when it hit ₹7,971 crore. The numbers are consistent with statements by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who said that starting this quarter, a majority of the iPhones for the U.S. would be manufactured in India.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related