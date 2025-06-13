Apple Original Films’ thriller “Echo Valley” debuts today on Apple TV+. It stars Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney and Domhnall Gleeson.

Here’s how it’s described: In the edge-of-your-seat thriller “Echo Valley,” Kate (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (multi-Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney) — a situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kate’s doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else’s blood. As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival from BAFTA Award-winning director Michael Pearce and Emmy Award-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby.

An Apple Original Film, “Echo Valley” is directed by Pearce and written by Ingelsby. “Echo Valley” is produced by Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss of Scott Free Films, alongside Kevin J. Walsh through The Walsh Company and Ingelsby. Rebecca Feuer and Nicole Jordan-Webber of Scott Free Films, Erika Olde and Sam Roseme of Black Bicycle Entertainment, Ted Deiker and Scott Greenberg serve as executive producers.

