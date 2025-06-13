The animated preschool series, “Not a Box,” debuts today on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the series is described: Inspired by the beloved, award-winning children’s picture book by the New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Antoinette Portis, the series follows bright-eyed bunny Riley, who with just one cardboard box, imagines magical worlds full of new friends and fantastic adventures!

With Isabel Birch as Riley and Ian James Corlett (“Dragon Ball Z”) as Adult, the eight-episode series invites young viewers and their families to create, explore and celebrate as they step into a rich world of environments, characters and encounters that is as limitless as their imaginations.

“Not a Box” is produced by Dete Meserve’s Silver Creek Falls Entertainment with Meserve serving as executive producer. The series is written and co-executive produced by Emmy Award winner Michael Rabb. The animation is produced by Passion Pictures with executive producers Debbie Crosscup and Andrew Ruhemann, and directed by Siri Melchior. Additional executive producers include Harry Lowell for NiteLite Pictures, and Angus Wall and Linda Carlson for Rock Paper Scissors. Kate Robinson, director of the Sir Ken Robinson Foundation and daughter of Sir Ken Robinson, serves as the imagination and creativity expert on the series through Apple TV+’s changemakers initiative. Robinson co-authored her late father’s manifesto, “Imagine If… Creating a Future for Us All,” which celebrates how the power of imagination can create and recreate the world.

